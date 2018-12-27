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How to Quit Your Slave Job (and Live Your Dream Life!)
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63 views • December 27, 2018
If every day you go to someone else’s establishment, work on their schedule, do everything they say, and make money for them, then I’m sorry to bear bad news, but you might be a slave. If you often awake to an alarm clock smothering your dreams to death with a pillow then you very well might be a slave. If you went into debt so you could spend the best years of your life qualifying for a piece of paper to qualify for a salary-wage job, then you’re likely a slave. Even if you work in a...
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