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The Moon is Artificial and I Can Prove It: Alien Observatory
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69 views • December 27, 2018
Universe Inside You
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOnnmKlDZltHAqJLz-XIpGA
No doubt you’ve heard some of the completely unexplainable stories about the moon. There are the enigmatic structures that made front-page news of major new publications… but were then dismissed from all media .....
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOnnmKlDZltHAqJLz-XIpGA
No doubt you’ve heard some of the completely unexplainable stories about the moon. There are the enigmatic structures that made front-page news of major new publications… but were then dismissed from all media .....
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