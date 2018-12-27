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Pastor Aaron Thompson Worked at Walmart!
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3 views • December 27, 2018
Pastor Aaron Thompson admits to having worked at Walmart in this excerpt from the show "Outside the Pulpit" by Framing the World.
Watch full episode: http://bit.ly/OutsidePulpit
Original video: http://bit.ly/2QPWPhE
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Watch full episode: http://bit.ly/OutsidePulpit
Original video: http://bit.ly/2QPWPhE
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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