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The Artificial Moon Keeping Us In The MATRIX - PART 2
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60 views • December 27, 2018
Universe Inside You
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As we continue our exploration into the history and effects of our Earth’s Moon, we discover the possibility that there may be much more to our reality than we’re lead to believe, and that the Moon may play an instrumental role in holding us in states ....
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOnnmKlDZltHAqJLz-XIpGA
Help my channel here: https://www.patreon.com/universeinsid...
or here: http://bit.ly/2COJqdM
T-Shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/universe...
As we continue our exploration into the history and effects of our Earth’s Moon, we discover the possibility that there may be much more to our reality than we’re lead to believe, and that the Moon may play an instrumental role in holding us in states ....
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