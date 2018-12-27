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Ernestly Contend for the Faith
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22 views • December 27, 2018
12/26/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Comments on Either Side of a New Book Which Asserts that "Conventional, Comforting Christianity Has Failed." Alarming the Mega-church Leaders Who Chorus This Author, and Contrast Her Points with Personal Testimony of Those Who Have Met Jesus at the Cross and Have Been Born Again. Insidious Elements of Heresies Even in, For Instance, Michelangelo's Painting in the Sistine Chapel Ceiling. Bible: Jude 1:1-4 [Archives at http://pastorcharleslawson.org]
Comments on Either Side of a New Book Which Asserts that "Conventional, Comforting Christianity Has Failed." Alarming the Mega-church Leaders Who Chorus This Author, and Contrast Her Points with Personal Testimony of Those Who Have Met Jesus at the Cross and Have Been Born Again. Insidious Elements of Heresies Even in, For Instance, Michelangelo's Painting in the Sistine Chapel Ceiling. Bible: Jude 1:1-4 [Archives at http://pastorcharleslawson.org]
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