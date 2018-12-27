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Trump Claus Does It Again
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52 views • December 27, 2018
While the Democrats were all snug in their beds, paid for by the taxpayers of America. President Trump remained in the White House fighting for the security of his fellow countrymen and women.
2019 is already shaping up to be a key year for independence.
2019 is already shaping up to be a key year for independence.
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