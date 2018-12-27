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Full Show - Twisted Establishment’s Christmas—War On Earth & Eternal Life With Blood Of Children - 12/26/2018
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447 views • December 27, 2018
David Knight breaks down how, for over 100 years, the Federal Reserve has had a hand at fueling stock bubbles, which ultimately triggers a necessary correction and the resulting recession. He also looks at the ongoing censorship of Christmas and how the social engineers are replacing it with a secular, fake Christmas. Roger Stone hosts the final hour.
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