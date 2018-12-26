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Imams In Lebanon Pretend To Embrace Christmas, But Canadian Imam Says Murder Is Lessor Sin Than Wishing “Merry Christmas”
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1313 views • December 26, 2018
David Knight breaks down more anti-Christmas hysteria, this time from a superstitious Canadian Imam who calls upon his followers to resist wishing his fellow Canadians "Merry Christmas" for fear of accidentally acknowledging the existence of a religion other than Islam. He says murder would be more pleasing to Allah.
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