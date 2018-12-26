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David at RJH re Mum (Patient HEO)
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20 views • December 26, 2018
20181226-1758EDT:
David: Brother-in-Law of Isaac (PT's Next-of-Kin & Temporary-Substitute-Decision Maker)
Isaac: Next-of-Kin and Temporary-Substitute-Decision-Maker) of PT detained
Mary: Wife of Isaac, daughter of HEO
RN: Asshole who says "we don't recognize what we have previously recognized)
This event takes place on Ward 2SE at Royal Jubilee Hospital:
1952 Bay St
Victoria BC V8R 1J8
Canada
The phone number is:
(250) 370-8000 and ask to be directed to the nursing station 2SE.
David: Brother-in-Law of Isaac (PT's Next-of-Kin & Temporary-Substitute-Decision Maker)
Isaac: Next-of-Kin and Temporary-Substitute-Decision-Maker) of PT detained
Mary: Wife of Isaac, daughter of HEO
RN: Asshole who says "we don't recognize what we have previously recognized)
This event takes place on Ward 2SE at Royal Jubilee Hospital:
1952 Bay St
Victoria BC V8R 1J8
Canada
The phone number is:
(250) 370-8000 and ask to be directed to the nursing station 2SE.
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