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ALEX JONES vs. NPC's
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42 views • December 26, 2018
Frank Stringini shares the hilarious “Alex Jones vs. NPC’s” game.
Alex Jones vs. The NPC's
http://www.stringanime.com/npc/index.html
A non-player character (NPC), also known as a non-playable character, is any character in a game which is not controlled by a player. In video games, this usually means a character controlled by the computer via predetermined or responsive behavior, but not necessarily true artificial intelligence.
Alex Jones vs. The NPC's
http://www.stringanime.com/npc/index.html
A non-player character (NPC), also known as a non-playable character, is any character in a game which is not controlled by a player. In video games, this usually means a character controlled by the computer via predetermined or responsive behavior, but not necessarily true artificial intelligence.
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