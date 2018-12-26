© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesuit Vatican Assassins sent for Hillary Clinton
Follow
0
Share
Report
106 views • December 26, 2018
It would appear that the Clinton Foundation's dealings in Haiti will be Hillary Clinton's downfall. One can steal children and run them into a sex slavery operation for so long using charitable funds before attracting attention. Jesuits have been deployed to take down the Clinton
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.