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Jesus: God in the Flesh Part B
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6 views • December 26, 2018
Matthew Chapter 1: 20 But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost.
21 And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.
21 And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.
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