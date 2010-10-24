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Alex Jones Live Santa Cruz CA- October 24, 2010
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17 views • December 26, 2018
Joined by numerous special guests including Dr. Stan Monteith, Ted Anderson and Sheriff Richard Mack, Alex Jones gives a speech live in Santa Cruz California about the global awakening, how we as a species can take back our power and ultimately live out our destiny as free human beings.
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