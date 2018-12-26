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Brother Bruce Mejia Exposes "John of God"
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6 views • December 26, 2018
Brother Bruce Mejia of Faithful Word Baptist Church Los Angeles exposes the phony faith healer named "John of God".
Original video: http://bit.ly/2EKT59X
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2EKT59X
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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