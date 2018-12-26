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Pastor Max H. Graves, Jr Debunked on Pre-Trib Rapture
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11 views • December 26, 2018
Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ debunks Pastor Max H. Graves, Jr on the pre-tribulation rapture.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SkkG5T
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SkkG5T
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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