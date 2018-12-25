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Calvinism Exposed Clips: Total Depravity - How Can a Dead Man Choose God?
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5 views • December 25, 2018
Brother Matthew Stucky of Verity Baptist Church Manila is doing a series of short video clips exposing the false doctrine of Calvinism.
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/CalvinismX
Original video: http://bit.ly/2EPi6lh
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/CalvinismX
Original video: http://bit.ly/2EPi6lh
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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