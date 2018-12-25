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12 Doctrines of Christmas | Song by Pastor Patrick Boyle
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8 views • December 25, 2018
Song by Pastor Patrick Boyle of Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, FL
Original video: http://bit.ly/2PZhNFy
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2PZhNFy
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www.thenewifb.com
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