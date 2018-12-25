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BANNED: Top 10 True News Stories of 2018, Prof. James Fetzer
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56 views • December 25, 2018
UPDATE: 12/25: Just BANNED FROM YOU TUBE!! - violates YT Community Guidelines! Find the violation(s):
SHARE EVERYWHERE. Make this go VIRAL.
Can you handle the Top 10 True Stories of 2018? If so - share to see if your friends can handle these truths! Here are facts to face - no need to debate - unless you can refute what is evidenced here!
When the Truth of the NEW$ is Censored, there is somethings DEEP going on that TPTB don't want to surface!! Is ours a FREE Society protecting our Rights?
SHARE EVERYWHERE. Make this go VIRAL.
Can you handle the Top 10 True Stories of 2018? If so - share to see if your friends can handle these truths! Here are facts to face - no need to debate - unless you can refute what is evidenced here!
When the Truth of the NEW$ is Censored, there is somethings DEEP going on that TPTB don't want to surface!! Is ours a FREE Society protecting our Rights?
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