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Navigate the Maze to Latin America's Resources
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5 views • December 25, 2018
Latin America is home to less than 10 percent of humanity, but it has 20 percent of the planet's oil reserves, over half of its lithium deposits, its largest copper mines, and 20 percent of its gold production. Unfortunately, notes James McKeigue, managing editor of LatAm Investor, several political and cultural barriers render these resources inaccessible.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/navigate-maze-latin-americas-resources/
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/navigate-maze-latin-americas-resources/
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