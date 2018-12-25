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Buddy Tetreault - Silent Night
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18 views • December 25, 2018
"Silent Night" or "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht" is the classic Christmas Carol we all know and love. I recorded this on the Bicentennial of the original performance of the song (Christmas Eve, 1818)! In fact it was first performed using a guitar! The church organ was broken, so a guitar was used instead for the Christmas Eve service in the St. Nicholas parish church in Oberndorf bie Salzburg, Austria. You can visit: http://www.BuddyGuitar.com to order my CD's! I am playing a Bent Twig Guitar
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