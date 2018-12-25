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More Murder Cover-ups By Providence Officials.. AGAIN!
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29 views • December 25, 2018
More Murder Cover-ups By Providence Officials.. AGAIN!
A duel murder goes reported as “no suspicious activity” with 2 bodies found tied together dead in Providence River.
A related story from 2010 how a college student got beat up and murdered and thrown into river in Providence that was massively covered up by city officials comes to mind.
Just two of many stories that are covered up by city officials in the corrupt state of Rhode Island
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com reports
A duel murder goes reported as “no suspicious activity” with 2 bodies found tied together dead in Providence River.
A related story from 2010 how a college student got beat up and murdered and thrown into river in Providence that was massively covered up by city officials comes to mind.
Just two of many stories that are covered up by city officials in the corrupt state of Rhode Island
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com reports
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