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The Twenty Million Dollar Club
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124 views • December 25, 2018
The rap industry may be the best example of COGNITIVE DISSONANCE written large.
I have just discovered that EVERYONE WHOM MADE IT BIG IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY HAS BEEN TURNED OUT.
"Turned out"? That sounds faintly ominous...what does that mean?
Watch this video, and learn the disturbing truth of the entertainment industry; basically, any half-talent with no scruples whatsoever can become a "STAR"
I have just discovered that EVERYONE WHOM MADE IT BIG IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY HAS BEEN TURNED OUT.
"Turned out"? That sounds faintly ominous...what does that mean?
Watch this video, and learn the disturbing truth of the entertainment industry; basically, any half-talent with no scruples whatsoever can become a "STAR"
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