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Something Very STRANGE happening to the moon NIKON P 1000
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138 views • December 25, 2018
RichieFromBoston
Premiered 14 hours ago
OK WENT TO THE OCEANS EDGE ON 12/23/18 TO GET FOOTAGE OF MOON COMING UP OVER OCEAN. AFTER IT BREAKS OVER THE WATER, I NOTICE IT LOOKS FLUID AND IT GETS VERY COLD AS SOON AS THE MOON IS ENTIRELY IN VIEW. NOW IVE VIDEO TAPED THE MOON THOUSANDS OF TIMES AND THIS NEVER HAPPENED NOT ONLY DID IT APPEAR TO TRANSFORMING FROM A LIQUID INTO A SOLID THERE WAS MOVEMENT IN WHATS ALWAYS FIXED, I CIRCLE IT WITH CURSOR SEVERAL TIMES.
Premiered 14 hours ago
OK WENT TO THE OCEANS EDGE ON 12/23/18 TO GET FOOTAGE OF MOON COMING UP OVER OCEAN. AFTER IT BREAKS OVER THE WATER, I NOTICE IT LOOKS FLUID AND IT GETS VERY COLD AS SOON AS THE MOON IS ENTIRELY IN VIEW. NOW IVE VIDEO TAPED THE MOON THOUSANDS OF TIMES AND THIS NEVER HAPPENED NOT ONLY DID IT APPEAR TO TRANSFORMING FROM A LIQUID INTO A SOLID THERE WAS MOVEMENT IN WHATS ALWAYS FIXED, I CIRCLE IT WITH CURSOR SEVERAL TIMES.
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