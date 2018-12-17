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Week in Review | Dec 17, 2018 Discussion
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2 views • December 25, 2018
The Week in Review discussion for the week prior to December 17, 2018 included Pastor Jonathan Shelley, Pastor Steven Anderson, Pastor Donnie Romero, Pastor Jason Robinson, Pastor Logan Robertson, and more.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2rRb5Ib
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2rRb5Ib
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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