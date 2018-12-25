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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 12/23/18 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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36 views • December 25, 2018
The Complete show as originally aired on Infowars.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
December 24, 2018
TRUMP DISCUSSING FIRING PRIVATE BANKING CONSORTIUM "FEDERAL RESERVE" HEAD POWELL FOR ANOTHER RATE HIKE
GENDER BREAD COOKIES?
TSA OFFICIAL: WE'RE NOT ABOUT SAFETY
Hosts: Alex, David Knight
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
December 24, 2018
TRUMP DISCUSSING FIRING PRIVATE BANKING CONSORTIUM "FEDERAL RESERVE" HEAD POWELL FOR ANOTHER RATE HIKE
GENDER BREAD COOKIES?
TSA OFFICIAL: WE'RE NOT ABOUT SAFETY
Hosts: Alex, David Knight
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