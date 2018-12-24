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Celebrities Who Divide The Country Destroy Themselves
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1469 views • December 24, 2018
Why is it that Lebron James lashing out against his owners as "Old men with a slave mentality" falls flat on its face? Because the paradigm has become so common place that it is obvious to even those that were once gullible enough to take the bait.
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