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Dr. Heiser On The Book Of ENOCH And The Forgotten Mission Of Jesus
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88 views • December 24, 2018
Dr. Michael S. Heiser discusses how the Book of Enoch is connected with the Life of Jesus Christ and His mission in ways that most modern Christians do not understand. Enoch is quoted by Peter, Jude and Paul and you can get a copy of this ancient text an over a dozen more important works free with the NEW KJV BIBLE WITH EXPANDED APOCRYPHA FREE HERE! https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/produ...
https://youtu.be/FoluU4genn4
https://youtu.be/FoluU4genn4
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