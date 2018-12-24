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Roger Stone Is Worried They’re Going To Assassinate Trump
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4902 views • December 24, 2018
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down why he's worried about an assassination attempt against President Trump after he made big moves in bringing American troops home from foreign soil, Syria and Afghanistan, to end wars around the world.
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