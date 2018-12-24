© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Deal: Top Ten Stories of 2018 with Dr. Jim Fetzer
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • December 24, 2018
Dr. Jim Fetzer presents an in-depth recollection of this most unusual year.
For additional information please check out jamesfetzer.org or moonrockbooks.com
For additional information please check out jamesfetzer.org or moonrockbooks.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.