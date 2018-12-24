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The Seven Way War And The Damage Done
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1784 views • December 24, 2018
The fallout from the withdraw of U.S. troops by the Trump Administration created a black hole whereby the globalist War Machine has been handicapped. The United States military has been inundated in foreign entanglements for as long as most can remember. All of it due to the furthering of a seven way war that benefits globalism and alters the sovereignty of the United States.
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