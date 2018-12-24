© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hemp For America!
Follow
0
Share
Report
692 views • December 24, 2018
President Trump recently signed the Agriculture Improvement Act. This Act designates Hemp as a bonafide agricultural crop. Not only does this introduce the rocky legal path towards CBD oil production. While wood paper can only be recycled 3 times. Back in 1916 the USDA reported that an acre of hemp produced as much paper as four acres of trees annually. But only if the minions of globalization get out of its way.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.