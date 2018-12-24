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Drag Kids Prove Cultural Marxism Alive And Kicking
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517 views • December 24, 2018
Some of us are well schooled on what has become known as cultural Marxism. And many of our fellow American citizens are not. And I can't blame them. Marxist theory is a giant mess of complicated mental illness. Thankfully, in the interest of time Herbert Marcuse simplified the definition of the Marxist battle cry when he defined Repressive Tolerance as "Intolerance against movements from the right and toleration of movements from the left." Sound familiar?
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