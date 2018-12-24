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Derek Gilbert - The Great Inception: Satan's Psyops from Eden to Armageddon
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55 views • December 24, 2018
This material is not recommended for those Christians without a good Biblical base and knowledge. I recommend a basic understanding of Dr. Michael Heiser's teaching on "Reversing Hermon" located on this channel under Dr. Heiser playlist before proceeding into this teaching. A basic knowledge of the first book of Enoch is also recommended.
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Find Derek's book "The Great Inception" on Amazon and at
https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/colle...
Keywords
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