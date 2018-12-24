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Live Moon's Surface Close Up & I Share A Few Words
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51 views • December 24, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Dec 22, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire. collection...
NOVEMBER 23rd FOOTAGE 2018 Thank you for Subscribing and for the sharing everyone. A message from me and Apollo 11 moon landing site close up and Aristarchus crater and other areas in live close 14 inch telescope footage Live.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Dec 22, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire. collection...
NOVEMBER 23rd FOOTAGE 2018 Thank you for Subscribing and for the sharing everyone. A message from me and Apollo 11 moon landing site close up and Aristarchus crater and other areas in live close 14 inch telescope footage Live.
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