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UFO Squadron Formations & Apollo 17 Taurus Littrow Landing Site
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30 views • December 24, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Dec 23, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetetch.com for his entire collection.
UFO's flying in squadron military like formations exposed in live 14 inch telescope footage. Filmed by Bruce Swartz. Apollo 17 landing site. surface colors and some information of what they last said was the surface geography and terrain of the Taurus Littrow Valley.
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Dec 23, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetetch.com for his entire collection.
UFO's flying in squadron military like formations exposed in live 14 inch telescope footage. Filmed by Bruce Swartz. Apollo 17 landing site. surface colors and some information of what they last said was the surface geography and terrain of the Taurus Littrow Valley.
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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