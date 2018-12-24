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The Healing Power of Holiday Lights and Festivities
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6 views • December 24, 2018
Holiday lights, festivities, and music foster joy and good health. Whatever heritage or traditions you embrace, allow the healing power of light and community to warm your heart and improve your health this holiday season. Approach each experience with gratitude and goodwill, and try to extend the healing power of the holidays throughout the coming year. Learn More: Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/the-healing-power-of-holiday-lights-and-festivities
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