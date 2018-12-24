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What is Remote Viewing? Session Demo 1: Beginning A Session
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40 views • December 24, 2018
Stage One to Stage Three RV Session Demonstration - Identifying Key Target Components
So, what is it like to do a Remote Viewing session? Here is a live demonstration of part of an RV session from our Remote Viewing Introduction Course. In this video you are seeing the initial part of an RV session, where the viewer establishes a 'connection' to their intended target. The target is separated into individual key components, which will be explored further individually.
So, what is it like to do a Remote Viewing session? Here is a live demonstration of part of an RV session from our Remote Viewing Introduction Course. In this video you are seeing the initial part of an RV session, where the viewer establishes a 'connection' to their intended target. The target is separated into individual key components, which will be explored further individually.
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