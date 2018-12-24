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Prepar3Dv4.4 PBR Douglas B-26K Counter Invader
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156 views • December 24, 2018
The Douglas B-26K Counter Invader in Prepar3Dv4.4 with Physically Based Rendering. The video focuses on the exterior of the aircraft under varying light conditions. The basic air frame skin and canopies are rendered in PBR materials using the Prepar3Dv3.3 SDK and ModelConverterX.
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