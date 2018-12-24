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How to Improve Eyesight Using a Tibetan Eye Chart
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39 views • December 24, 2018
Download the Tibetan eye chart here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tibetan_eye_chart#/media/File:Tibetan_wheel.jpg
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