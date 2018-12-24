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Vaccines Trigger Peanut Allergy
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48 views • December 24, 2018
Veronica Donohoe, wife of Dr Todd Donohoe DC in Murrieta, California. Their four children were 100% un-vaccinated and thriving until one son enlisted in the military and was given a variety of shots. Recorded February 4, 2017
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