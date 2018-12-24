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Brother Bruce Mejia's Encounter with Chandler Police
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3 views • December 24, 2018
Brother Bruce Mejia of Faithful Word Baptist Church Los Angeles talks about his encounter with the Chandler Police last weekend.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AbnVWc
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AbnVWc
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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