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Vaxxed v Unvaxxed: Dr David DeHaas, ND in Boise, Idaho
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351 views • December 24, 2018
David's Nephews Alex and William both died from their FIRST dose of vaccines. Alec died the same day as his vaccination and his death was listed as SIDS. Wiliiam died a week after his shots and his death was listed as "spinal meningitis."
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