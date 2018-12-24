© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor McMurtry's Thoughts on Altar Dedication in Jerusalem
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • December 24, 2018
Pastor Tommy McMurtry of Liberty Baptist Church in Rock Falls, IL gives his thoughts on the recent altar dedication that took place in Jerusalem.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BAP5pn
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BAP5pn
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
jerusalemisraeltemple mountthird templezionismking james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.