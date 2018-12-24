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Ronnie Prine for His Son Eric
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29 views • December 24, 2018
In addition to this interview, see Ronnie's loving, poignant music video for his late son Eric, who was severely vaccine-damaged. "Eric's life before and after the Vaccine". See it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSjVZx4jnuY&;t=214s
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