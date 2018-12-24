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Br. John McGlone | MTSU Preacher Assaulted - Student Arrested
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12 views • December 24, 2018
Br. John McGlone while preaching to Middle Tennessee Statue Univ students is attacked and pushed from a four foot wall while preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His attacker a female social studies grad student was arrested, went to court received the following punishments; court costs, $250 fine, a year probation, and 24 hours community service. Pray she repents of her sin before coming before Jesus Christ the Judge of judges.
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