© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Called Out of Egypt
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • December 24, 2018
12/23/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
In the Passover, the Lord Judged the gods of Egypt and Delivered His Son, Israel Out of Egypt and Unified Israel as A Nation. Several Types of Christ Are Seen in this Passage. Bible: Exodus 12:12
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
In the Passover, the Lord Judged the gods of Egypt and Delivered His Son, Israel Out of Egypt and Unified Israel as A Nation. Several Types of Christ Are Seen in this Passage. Bible: Exodus 12:12
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.