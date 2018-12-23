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Repentance and Faith
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15 views • December 23, 2018
12/23/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
It Takes Godly Sorrow to Save You. You Must Believe by Faith With Your Heart in Jesus Christ, Then You Will Change and Produce Fruit in Your Life. Come Today and Trust Him. Then the Spirit of God Will Cleanse Your Life. Bible: Matthew 3:11
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
It Takes Godly Sorrow to Save You. You Must Believe by Faith With Your Heart in Jesus Christ, Then You Will Change and Produce Fruit in Your Life. Come Today and Trust Him. Then the Spirit of God Will Cleanse Your Life. Bible: Matthew 3:11
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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