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Erin Crawford in Nashville TN
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17 views • December 23, 2018
Erin was a completely healthy college student who was asked to take Gardasil as part of a trial. Within 24 hours she was violently sick, vomiting, and went on to develop Cervical cancer within 18 months, the very thing the vaccine was supposed to protect her from.
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