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Christmastime Reminder
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6 views • December 23, 2018
12/23/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
"God Became Flesh and Dwelt Among Us. He Died On the Cross, Was Buried and Rose Again the Third Day--All According To the Scriptures." This Is Confirmed Historically, Archaeologically, and By Holy Angels; And This Simple Proclamation of the Gospel Stands in Stark Contrast To Whatever Sort of Cafeteria Religion. Bible: Matthew 2:16
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
"God Became Flesh and Dwelt Among Us. He Died On the Cross, Was Buried and Rose Again the Third Day--All According To the Scriptures." This Is Confirmed Historically, Archaeologically, and By Holy Angels; And This Simple Proclamation of the Gospel Stands in Stark Contrast To Whatever Sort of Cafeteria Religion. Bible: Matthew 2:16
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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