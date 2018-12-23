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AA-2 Raptorman On Chemtrails, Geoengineering, & Stratospheric Aerosol Injection
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80 views • December 23, 2018
This week we will speak with Raptorman. He is an investigative journalist and forensic historian, researching interesting and informative subjects. Raptorman is a freelance writer linking to source documentation, to ask important questions not covered anywhere else. Natural News Network has carried his series ‘Raptorman Reports’ and he has had articles published by hundreds of websites around the world.
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